Kyrgyzstan's GDP rises 10.5% in January–October 2026

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, economic growth was driven by increased output in goods-producing industries, the services sector, and higher taxes on products.

The services sector made up the largest share of Kyrgyzstan's GDP at 48.9%, followed by industry at 18.2%, taxes on products at 15.1%, construction at 9.4%, and agriculture at 8.4%.

Industrial output totaled 770.9 billion soms in January–October 2026, driven by growth across several sectors. Production increased by 10.1% in food, beverages, and tobacco, 13.5% in pharmaceuticals, 29.3% in construction materials, 36.5% in wood and paper products and printing, and 38.3% in vehicle manufacturing.

Output of refined petroleum products rose by 80%, while chemical production more than doubled, increasing by 140%. Mining activity also expanded by 7.5%.

Growth was also recorded in other key sectors, with construction output rising by 60%, agricultural production increasing by 4.7%, and wholesale and retail trade growing by 4.3%.

Meanwhile, consumer prices and tariffs in Kyrgyzstan increased by 8.8% in January–October 2026. Prices rose by 7.7% for food and nonalcoholic beverages, 8% for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and 7.6% for nonfood goods, while service tariffs increased by 12.2%.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 16-fold increase in renewable electricity generation.