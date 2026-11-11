Kazakhstan sees 16-fold increase in renewable electricity generation

Including large hydropower plants, Kazakhstan's renewable electricity generation nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from 9.5 billion kWh in 2015 to 17.9 billion kWh in 2025. Its share of total electricity production also increased from 10.4% to 14.5%.

Excluding large hydropower plants, renewables saw even stronger growth, with their share of the country's electricity generation climbing from just 0.6% to 7% over the same period.

Electricity output from these sources increased more than 16-fold, from 536.5 million kWh in 2015 to 8.69 billion kWh in 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan planned to train renewable energy specialists equipped with artificial intelligence skills.