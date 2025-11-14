Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 1.4tn soms

GDP growth was driven by commodity production, services, and net taxes on food products. Moreover, the growth rate of commodity production sectors increased by 11.3% compared to January-October last year, service sectors by 8.8%, and net taxes on products by 10.8%.

Service sectors accounted for the largest share of GDP (49.6%), a decrease of 1.3 percentage points compared to January-October last year. Meanwhile, the share of goods-producing sectors increased by 1.8 percentage points over this period, reaching 35.4%. Furthermore, the share of construction increased by 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year, the share of industry by 1.0 percentage point, and the share of agriculture, conversely, decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

Preliminary GDP estimates characterize economic development trends. They are calculated for timely reporting and are based on changes in output indices for key sectors—agriculture, industry, construction, trade, hotels and restaurants, and transportation and communications.

These sectors account for approximately 55% of GDP.

