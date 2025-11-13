Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover up 21% in 8 months

The talks focused on opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties, especially cooperation in trade, industrial collaboration, investment, energy, water management, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, and other sectors.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan rose 21% in the first eight months of this year to reach 1.4 billion US dollars.

Thanks to the personal support and political will of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, our strategic partnership has gained new momentum. Our shared goal is the comprehensive implementation of the tasks set by the heads of state and the further expansion of multilateral integration. Kyrgyzstan is not only a friendly neighbor and brotherly country, but also an important trade and economic partner. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work together to achieve objectives that serve our common interests, said Bektenov.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The joint efforts of the two presidents have elevated the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a new level. The key agreements reached during President Zhaparov’s official visit to Astana and President Tokayev’s visit to Bishkek have contributed to strengthening bilateral relations. The Government will do its utmost to achieve the goals set, said Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev.

The meeting participants reviewed the implementation of measures adopted at the previous session of the Intergovernmental Council, paying special attention to cooperation in energy, water supply, and investment.

It was highlighted that trade in agricultural products rose 42% to 326 million US dollars in the first eight months of this year, with over 80% representing Kazakhstani exports.

Mountain tourism was identified as another promising area of cooperation. The sides discussed restoring mountain routes to Khan Tengri Peak, which lies on the border of both countries.

As part of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Bishkek hosted several events this year, including Kazakhstan Film Days and a concert marking the 100th anniversary of Nurgisa Tlendiyev, a renowned composer and conductor of Kazakhstan.

It was noted that the Golden Bridge of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Friendship monument in honor of prominent writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chinghiz Aitmatov became a symbol of intercultural dialogue.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations across all key areas of cooperation. The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Council.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

As reported earlier, as of November 12, the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic accredited 170 international observers for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30, 2025.