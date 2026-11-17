Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, presented the draft national budget for 2027 and the forecast for 2028–2029 at an extended session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Development of Competition.

According to him, the total resources for the consolidated budget are projected at 1.053 trillion soms.

Kasymaliev noted that the primary objective remains ensuring long-term economic growth while fully meeting the state’s social obligations. The budget allocates considerable funds to the social sector: 134.2 billion soms for education, 76.4 billion soms for healthcare, and 47.3 billion soms for social protection.

"The funds earmarked for the education and healthcare sectors will primarily be directed toward improving the accessibility and quality of services provided," he said.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 1.8664 trillion soms (approximately 9.2 trillion tenge) in January–October 2026, marking a 10.5% year-over-year increase.