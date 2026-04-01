Kyrgyzstan's GDP grows 10.1% year-on-year in Q1 2026

According to the Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee(NatStatCom), the growth in industrial production compared to January-March 2025 was driven by increase in the production of chemical products (3.1 times), wood and paper products, and printing products (1.7 times), pharmaceuticals (1.6 times), vehicles (49.5 percent), rubber and plastic products, construction materials (39.7 percent), food products (including beverages) and tobacco products (17.9 percent), refined petroleum products (14.6 percent), basic metals (10.5 percent), and mining (30.4 percent).

Positive trends were observed in construction, where volumes increased by 29.6 percent, wholesale and retail trade by 12.1 percent, and agriculture by 2.8 percent.

From January to March this year, consumer prices rose 3.3 percent nationwide compared with December of the previous year. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.3 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 3.1 percent, non-food products by 0.5 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 5.3 percent.

According to the NatStatCom, increases in consumer prices and tariffs from January to March of this year, compared to December of the previous year, were observed in all regions of the country. The largest price increase (7.2 percent) was recorded in Osh Oblast, driven by increases in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (by 5.4 percent), non-food products (by 5.5 percent), and tariffs for services provided to the population (by 12.3 percent). The highest price increase for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (6.5 percent) was recorded in the Issyk-Kul region.

The volume of foreign and mutual trade in goods between the Kyrgyz Republic and January-February 2026 amounted to USD 2.1 billion, a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to January-February 2025. Exports decreased by 12.5 percent, and imports by 1.1 percent.

The volume of mutual trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EAEU member states in January-February 2026 amounted to USD 816.0 million, a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to January-February 2025. The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period was with Russia (67.6 percent) and Kazakhstan (29.8 percent).

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan is implementing 20 investment projects worth 52 billion soms.