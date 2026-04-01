Kyrgyzstan implements 20 investment projects worth 52 bln soms
01:28, 13 April 2026
20 investment projects totaling 52 billion soms are currently underway in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh oblast, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced during a meeting with activists and residents of Aravan District as part of his working visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The projects span key sectors including infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, ecology, transport, and regional development.
“This confirms the steady momentum of project implementation and the strong interest from international donors and financial institutions,” President Zhaparov emphasized.
It should be noted, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan may launch joint Clean Air project.