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    Kyrgyzstan implements 20 investment projects worth 52 bln soms

    01:28, 13 April 2026

    20 investment projects totaling 52 billion soms are currently underway in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh oblast, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced during a meeting with activists and residents of Aravan District as part of his working visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan implements 20 investment projects worth 52 bln soms
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The projects span key sectors including infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, ecology, transport, and regional development.

    “This confirms the steady momentum of project implementation and the strong interest from international donors and financial institutions,” President Zhaparov emphasized.

    It should be noted, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan may launch joint Clean Air project.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Investments Investment projects Regions Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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