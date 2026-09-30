Kyrgyzstan's forests increase by half a million hectares since 1993

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, the total area of ​​the state forest fund is 2,540,000 ha, of which 799,500 ha are forested.

Kyrgyzstan's forest protection, conservation, and management are carried out by 40 forestry enterprises, one forestry hunting enterprise, and one forest protection and conservation station.

Presently, the country's total forest area is 1,273,000 ha. For comparison, in 1993, this figure was 767,000 ha. Thus, in recent years, the total forest area has increased by 506,300 hectares.

Depending on the composition and growing conditions, Kyrgyzstan's forests are divided into four main vegetation zones. These include spruce, juniper, walnut-fruit, and other forest types. Each forest ecosystem is particularly valuable due to its biological diversity and ecological characteristics.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to plant 100,000 ha of new forests