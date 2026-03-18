Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover hits USD 1.1 bln this January

The country’s exports fell by 20.3%, while imports rose by 6.1%. Exports accounted for 12% of total trade and imports for 88%.

Trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners reached 396.8 million US dollars, an 11.3% increase year-on-year. Within this, exports dropped 15.7%, while imports grew 17.8%. Russia accounted for 68.6% of Kyrgyzstan’s EAEU trade, followed by Kazakhstan with 29%. Overall, EAEU trade represented 37.7% of total turnover, 45.4% of exports, and 36.6% of imports.

Foreign trade with non-EAEU countries totaled 656.1 million US dollars, down 2.9% from January 2025. This segment made up 62.3% of total turnover, 54.6% of exports, and 63.4% of imports.

Notably, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $5.8 billion in January 2026.