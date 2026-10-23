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    Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade rises 13.3% to $12bn in first eight months of 2026

    07:46, 23 October 2026

    Kyrgyzstan’s foreign and mutual trade in goods reached $12 billion between January and August 2026, marking a 13.3% increase compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.

    Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade rises 13.3% to $12bn in first eight months of 2026
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Trade with other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled $4.3 billion, up 5.5% year on year. Meanwhile, trade with countries outside the bloc amounted to $7.7 billion, accounting for around 64% of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade.

    Within the EAEU, Kyrgyzstan’s exports declined by 9.1%, while imports from member countries increased by 9.3%.

    Russia remained Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner within the bloc, accounting for 64.5% of mutual trade. Kazakhstan followed with a 32.7% share. Together, the two countries represented 97.2% of Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EAEU members, while Armenia and Belarus accounted for the remaining 2.8%.

    Earlier, it was reported maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 34.4% in the nine months of 2026. 

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Trade Eurasian Economic Union
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