Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade rises 13.3% to $12bn in first eight months of 2026

Trade with other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled $4.3 billion, up 5.5% year on year. Meanwhile, trade with countries outside the bloc amounted to $7.7 billion, accounting for around 64% of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade.

Within the EAEU, Kyrgyzstan’s exports declined by 9.1%, while imports from member countries increased by 9.3%.

Russia remained Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner within the bloc, accounting for 64.5% of mutual trade. Kazakhstan followed with a 32.7% share. Together, the two countries represented 97.2% of Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EAEU members, while Armenia and Belarus accounted for the remaining 2.8%.

Earlier, it was reported maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 34.4% in the nine months of 2026.