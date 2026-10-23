Maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 34.4% in 9M2026

The Healthcare Ministry stated that the maternal mortality rate stood at 22.1 per 100,000 live births, a 34.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.

"Despite this positive trend, every instance of maternal death requires a thorough analysis of its causes and circumstances to determine the necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," the ministry emphasized.

Ensuring access to family planning services is a key priority. The state has allocated funds for the procurement of modern contraceptive methods, totaling 12.5 million soms, including provisions for women from socially vulnerable groups. Furthermore, the availability of certain contraceptives at subsidized prices has been expanded under the mandatory health insurance system.

Special attention is being given to supporting women during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Additionally, the ministry is improving the organization of reproductive healthcare, revising record-keeping and reporting documentation to account for medical and social risk factors, and intensifying public outreach regarding family planning and the prevention of pregnancy-related complications. "Preserving the life and health of a mother requires a comprehensive approach, which includes preparation for pregnancy, seeking timely medical care, high-quality monitoring during pregnancy, and appropriate medical support following childbirth," the statement reads.

The agency emphasizes that reducing maternal mortality remains one of the most critical objectives for the healthcare system. Achieving sustainable results requires the continued improvement of medical care, the timely identification of risks, and greater awareness among women regarding how to maintain their reproductive health.

Earlier, the President said maternal mortality decreased by 35% over the past three years, while infant mortality dropped by 24%, reaching the lowest levels since independence.