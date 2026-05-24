Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with CIS countries tops $7B

This was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

Kasymaliev highlighted the strong economic progress of the partnership and proposed measures to further expand cooperation, including easing trade conditions, removing administrative barriers, digitalizing foreign trade, ensuring reliable transit, and supporting a new regional transport concept.

He underscored the strategic importance of the planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to become a major trade hub.

Kasymaliev also invited CIS countries to participate in the 40th Issyk-Kul International Forum and the World Nomad Games, both to be hosted in Kyrgyzstan this year. The meeting concluded with the signing of several joint documents, marking a step forward in regional economic collaboration.

Earlier, it was reported that the World Nomad Games are slated to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6.