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    Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands 11% in January-August 2026

    13:42, 15 September 2026

    Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 1,396.8 billion soms in January-August 2026, increasing by 11.0 percent compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary estimates from the National Statistics Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands 11% in January-August 2026
    Photo credit: Kabar

    GDP growth was driven by goods-producing sectors, services and net taxes on products. Goods-producing industries expanded by 18.6 percent year on year, while the service sector grew by 6.3 percent and net taxes on products increased by 11.0 percent.

    The service sector accounted for 49.2 percent of GDP, down 3.6 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, goods-producing sectors increased their share to 34.7 percent, up 2.7 percentage points.

    Within the goods-producing sectors, the share of construction increased by 2.0 percentage points, while industry rose by 1.2 percentage points.

    At the same time, the share of agriculture declined by 0.5 percentage points compared with January-August 2025.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Thailand introduced visa-free travel for Kyrgyz citizens for up to 30 days. 

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Economy GDP
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