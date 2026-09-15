Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands 11% in January-August 2026

GDP growth was driven by goods-producing sectors, services and net taxes on products. Goods-producing industries expanded by 18.6 percent year on year, while the service sector grew by 6.3 percent and net taxes on products increased by 11.0 percent.

The service sector accounted for 49.2 percent of GDP, down 3.6 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, goods-producing sectors increased their share to 34.7 percent, up 2.7 percentage points.

Within the goods-producing sectors, the share of construction increased by 2.0 percentage points, while industry rose by 1.2 percentage points.

At the same time, the share of agriculture declined by 0.5 percentage points compared with January-August 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Thailand introduced visa-free travel for Kyrgyz citizens for up to 30 days.