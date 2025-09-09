Kyrgyzstan's crypto market reaches 1 trillion soms in seven months

The head of the department reported that during this period, about 1 billion soms in taxes were received from participants in the crypto industry.

Every year this area shows growth and expansion, the minister noted.

Today, 169 virtual asset exchange operators; 13 crypto exchanges; 11 companies engaged in industrial mining are registered in Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of the meeting, committee members approved the bill on the introduction of state mining in three readings.

