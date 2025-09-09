Government agencies to step up digital tenge use

The Prime Minister noted that the Head of State has instructed to enlarge the scope of the digital tenge's use.

"As you know, the implementation of pilot projects using the digital tenge is already underway in certain regions. This matter is under my personal control," Olzhas Bektenov said. "To ensure transparency and traceability of financial expenditures, we plan to increase the number of projects that use the digital tenge."

He instructed the heads of all government agencies to take every measure necessary in this regard. This refers to projects funded by the budget and the National Fund using the digital tenge.

As the Prime Minister stated earlier, the digital tenge will help combat misuse of funds.