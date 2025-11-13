Kyrgyzstan's CEC accredits 170 international observers for Nov 30 parliamentary elections

By decree of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of the following countries have been accredited as international observers:

- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria;

- The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation;

- The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus;

- The National Electoral Commission of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- Organization of Islamic Cooperation;

- Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of the United States of America in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Embassy of the United Kingdom in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

- Observer Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe;

- Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

- Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The Central Election Commission said that only 297 international observers have been accredited for the early parliamentary elections of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, it was reported that the pre-election campaigning period for the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan officially began on November 10.