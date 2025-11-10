Kyrgyzstan starts campaigning for early parliamentary elections

The CEC noted that, in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On the Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic,” election campaigning starts on the day when the registration of all candidates is completed and ends 24 hours before the start of voting.

“Since the upcoming elections are early, the entire electoral process has been shortened by one third. Accordingly, the campaigning period will last 20 days — from November 10 until 8:00 a.m. on November 29, 2025,” the CEC stated.

In total, 467 candidates have been registered to participate in the early parliamentary elections, including 276 men and 191 women, the report said.

