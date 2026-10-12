Kyrgyzstan’s Batken opens 148 enterprises, creates 686 jobs over five years

16 facilities worth 2.057 billion soms were built in Batken between 2021 and 2026, mayor Seytek Kulubayev told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov during the president’s working visit to the region.

Among the projects are three schools up to 423.9 million soms, a sports hall, 10 administrative buildings, a small 35-kilowatt hydropower facility, and an asphalt concrete plant.

The construction of six children's playgrounds, installation of drinking water infrastructure, improvements to the bus depot and parking facilities, construction of pedestrian pathways, and urban beautification projects are underway.

The total value of projects being implemented in 2026 amounts to 170 million soms.

President Sadyr Zhaparov is currently on a working trip to Kyrgyzstan’s Batken and Osh regions, where he is reviewing progress in regional development and infrastructure initiatives.

To note, Kyrgyzstan plans to commission about 100 schools nationwide by the end of 2025, with 20 schools and kindergartens already opened.