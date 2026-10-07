Kyrgyzstan to open about 100 schools by year-end

Oruntaev said the government is prioritizing the use of modern construction materials, updated furniture, and energy-efficient technologies in new educational facilities.

"We are paying special attention to new materials, modern furniture, and transitioning schools to autonomous operation," he said. As an example, Oruntaev cited a school in Bishkek where solar panels generating 104 kilowatts of electricity have been installed, helping meet the facility's energy needs.

He added that similar standards would be adopted for future school projects across the country.

According to the minister, new educational facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in all regions before the end of the year. Bishkek is expected to receive another 10 schools, while five schools are planned in Manas city.

Two schools opened in Osh on Friday, and eight more are expected to be commissioned in the city by the end of October, Oruntaev said.

Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek would host Kyrgyzstan Expo 2026 and the 2nd International Industrial Exhibition "Expo Eurasia Kyrgyzstan 2026" from October 15 to 17.