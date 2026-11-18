The banking sector’s deposit base stood at 919.2 billion soms, Kasymaliev told a session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament). He also noted that the capital base of state-owned banks was strengthening.

"Over the first 10 months of 2026, the authorized capital of 'Aiyl Bank' increased by 60 billion soms, reaching 79.8 billion soms. The authorized capital of 'Eldik Bank' grew by nearly 5 billion soms, totaling 81.3 billion soms. Meanwhile, the authorized capital of the State Development Bank increased by 1.3 billion soms, reaching 22.7 billion soms," Adylbek Kasymaliev stated.

Furthermore, as of November 1, 2026, Kyrgyzstan's banking system held a loan portfolio of 675 billion soms and a deposit base of 924.8 billion soms.

Specifically, the combined loan portfolio of "Eldik Bank" and "Aiyl Bank" reached 229.6 billion soms, while their combined deposit base was 214.7 billion soms.

As noted earlier, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade rose to $14.1bln in January-September 2026.