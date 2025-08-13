EN
    Kyrgyzstani climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2 peak without bottled oxygen

    08:35, 13 August 2025

    President of the Mountaineering Federation of Kyrgyzstan Eduard Kubatov has conquered the world’s second-highest mountain K2, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstani climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2 peak without bottled oxygen
    Photo credit: Instagram /@eduard_kubatov

    K2, also known as Chogori or Qogir, is the second-highest peak in the world, located in the Karakoram Mountain range, on the border between Pakistan and China, at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level.

    Kyrgyzstani climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2 peak without bottled oxygen
    Photo credit: Instagram / @eduard_kubatov

    According to local media, Kubatov climbed the peak on August 11 as part of an international expedition.

    Kyrgyzstani climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2 peak without bottled oxygen
    Photo credit: Instagram / @eduard_kubatov

    Notably, the climber reached the top of the mountain in extremely harsh weather conditions, without oxygen cylinders.

    Earlier it was reported that Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyzstani woman to conquer the world's highest peak, Everest.

    Kyrgyzstan World News Central Asia Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
