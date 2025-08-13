Kyrgyzstani climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2 peak without bottled oxygen

K2, also known as Chogori or Qogir, is the second-highest peak in the world, located in the Karakoram Mountain range, on the border between Pakistan and China, at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level.

Photo credit: Instagram / @eduard_kubatov

According to local media, Kubatov climbed the peak on August 11 as part of an international expedition.

Photo credit: Instagram / @eduard_kubatov

Notably, the climber reached the top of the mountain in extremely harsh weather conditions, without oxygen cylinders.

Earlier it was reported that Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyzstani woman to conquer the world's highest peak, Everest.