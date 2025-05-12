First Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
10:12, 12 May 2025
Asel Baibagysheva became the first Kyrgyzstani woman to conquer the world's highest peak, Everest, President of the Federation of Mountaineering and Rock Climbing Eduard Kubatov wrote on social networks, Kabar reported.
According to him, Asel Baibagysheva climbed non-stop from the base camp to the peak of the mountain in just 54 hours.
May 11 was a historic day for our sport. I wish her a safe descent to the main camp. Asel, congratulations on this achievement! Eduard Kubatov wrote.
Asel Baibagysheva set off to conquer the summit on April 14. She is accompanied by climber Kadyr Saidilkan.
