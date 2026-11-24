The final stage of the project concluded with the commissioning of hydropower unit No. 1, the last of the plant's four units to undergo upgrades. The unit was put into operation under the direction of Electric Stations General Director Ulugbek Mamyareliyev.

Overall, the company completed the modernization of two hydropower units, No. 2 and No. 1, in 2026.

The upgrades are expected to boost the plant's electricity generation potential and improve its operational reliability, supporting the stable performance of Kyrgyzstan's power system during the 2026–2027 autumn-winter heating season.

Located on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region, the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant was commissioned in 1961–1962. The project marks the first large-scale modernization of its main equipment in more than 60 years of operation.

The modernization of the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant has been carried out with financing from international financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), alongside co-financing from the Kyrgyz government.

As the lowest station in the Naryn River cascade, Uch-Kurgan HPP plays an important role in regulating water flow and electricity generation downstream, following earlier rehabilitation efforts along the cascade such as the Toktogul HPP upgrades.

Upgrading aging Soviet-era hydropower facilities is a central pillar of Kyrgyzstan's energy strategy to boost domestic generation capacity, reduce seasonal power shortages, and strengthen long-term grid reliability.

Earlier, it was reported that the ADB had approved $20 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s first floating solar power plant.