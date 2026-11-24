The financing package includes a $19.55 million concessional loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and a $450,000 grant from the Asian Development Fund. The government of the Kyrgyz Republic will contribute an additional $2.02 million toward the project.

The planned 15-megawatt floating solar photovoltaic power plant will be built on the existing reservoir of Chakan Hydropower Plant 5 near Bishkek. By using existing water resources and connecting to the current electricity grid, the facility is expected to generate approximately 20 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually and help address the country's growing energy needs.

"As the Kyrgyz Republic's economy grows, so does the need for reliable and sustainable energy," ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic Zheng Wu said, adding that the initiative would diversify domestic electricity supplies, improve the use of existing infrastructure and establish a model for future renewable energy projects.

The project comes as the Kyrgyz Republic faces increasing pressure on its electricity system. Nearly 90% of the country's electricity is generated through hydropower, which has traditionally provided an affordable and clean energy source.

However, rising electricity consumption and climate-related pressures on water resources have made it increasingly difficult to meet domestic demand throughout the year. Since 2012, electricity consumption has increased by more than 45%, contributing to greater reliance on imported electricity, particularly during the winter months.

The introduction of floating solar technology is expected to complement existing hydropower generation and provide an additional source of domestic renewable electricity.

Beyond the construction of the facility, the project will include upgrades to grid infrastructure and technical support for Open Joint Stock Company Chakan GES to strengthen its capacity to develop and operate floating solar power facilities.

ADB also plans to share the project's experience and technical knowledge with other developing member countries across Central and West Asia, potentially encouraging further investment in floating solar technology and greater private sector participation.

The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,628 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. It will also include technical training and workforce development initiatives aimed at expanding employment opportunities for women in the renewable energy sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan would build a 15 MW floating solar power plant.