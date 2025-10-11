EU to allocate $1bln to finance Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project

According to the ministry, Ibraev held meetings with international financial institutions and the energy ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to discuss the progress of the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project.

In this regard, the European Union (EU) agreed to allocate $2.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to finance the project and signed a bilateral document with the three countries.

Photo credit: Kabar

It is noted that two of these memorandums were signed after the European Union expressed its willingness to allocate $1 billion to Kyrgyzstan.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy and the European Investment Bank on financing the Kambarata -1 HPP project signed by Taalaibek Ibraev and Andrew McDowell, Director General of the European Investment Bank. During the negotiations, they agreed the sum of financing up to $500 million.

Photo credit: Kabar

The ceremony of signing memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) took place in the presence of EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. The project document up to $500 million was signed by Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and EBRD Regional Director Hussein Ozhan.

Earlier, it was reported that the third ministerial roundtable on the preparation of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant-1 project was held in Brussels, Belgium, with the participation of the authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.