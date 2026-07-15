Kyrgyzstan, WIPO discuss expanding cooperation on intellectual property

Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova met with WIPO Director General Daren Tang to review ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues for cooperation.

During the talks, the two sides welcomed the positive results of their existing partnership and discussed ways to further develop Kyrgyzstan's national intellectual property system and innovation ecosystem.

The discussions focused on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting technology transfer and the commercialization of scientific research, as well as enhancing intellectual property capabilities at universities.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and WIPO.

Following the meeting, Isamatova invited Tang to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, "Bishkek+25," which is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan in October 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President urges boosting ties with Kyrgyzstan across key sectors.