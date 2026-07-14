Kazakh President urges boosting ties with Kyrgyzstan across key sectors

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of further strengthening the bonds of friendship, good-neighborly relations, strategic partnership, and allied ties with brotherly Kyrgyzstan.

The Head of State entrusted Abylkair Skakov with a series of tasks to develop multifaceted Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in transport and transit, energy, water resources, agriculture, and digitalization.

Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 10, Abylkair Skakov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic by Presidential Decree.