EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakh President urges boosting ties with Kyrgyzstan across key sectors

    18:52, 14 July 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakhstan's newly appointed Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Abylkair Skakov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President urges boosting ties with Kyrgyzstan across key sectors
    Photo source: Akorda

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of further strengthening the bonds of friendship, good-neighborly relations, strategic partnership, and allied ties with brotherly Kyrgyzstan.

    The Head of State entrusted Abylkair Skakov with a series of tasks to develop multifaceted Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in transport and transit, energy, water resources, agriculture, and digitalization.

    Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 10, Abylkair Skakov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic by Presidential Decree.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Diplomacy Central Asia Foreign policy Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All