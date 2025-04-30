EN
    Kyrgyzstan welcomes Victory Relay from Kazakhstan

    11:54, 30 April 2025

    A solemn ceremony of welcoming the symbol of the Victory Relay international military-patriotic campaign took place at the Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, Kazinform News Agency reports

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security

    The representatives of Kazakhstan’s Border Service handed over the Victory Relay to their Kyrgyz counterparts.

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security

    According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee, the international campaign dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, kicked off on February 2, 2025 simultaneously along two routes – from Belarus’ Brest and Russia’s Murmansk cities. The relay runs along the external borders of the CIS member countries.

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security

    In the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the Victory Relay will be held from April 29 to May 4, 2025, running through Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, and Osh regions. Each region will organize festive events with the participation of the border security divisions, veterans of border service and broader public.

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security

    On May 4, Kyrgyz border guards will hand over the Victory Relay symbol to their colleagues from Tajikistan at the Bor-Dobo- Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

    As it was reported, Kyrgyzstan issued silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory.

     

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan 80 Years of Great Victory Victory Day Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
