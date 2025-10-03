Kazakhstan, IAEA to develop roadmap for nuclear cooperation

Discussions focused on the development of Kazakhstan’s national nuclear infrastructure, the current state of cooperation with the IAEA, and future opportunities for the peaceful use of atomic energy. Particular attention was given to national projects aimed at building a sustainable and safe nuclear industry in Kazakhstan.

A key outcome of the talks was the decision to prepare a joint roadmap of cooperation, designed to strengthen and systematize the partnership between Kazakhstan and the IAEA.

Deputy Director General Hua Liu praised Kazakhstan’s longstanding leadership in nuclear safety and non-proliferation, noting that the country has made significant progress in shaping the foundations of its national nuclear energy program.

All initiatives implemented in Kazakhstan fully comply with international standards and IAEA principles. We view Kazakhstan as a reliable and strategically important partner, and we are ready to provide comprehensive support, including assistance in strengthening the capacity of the national regulatory body, said Hua Liu.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and coordinating joint efforts. According to Satkaliyev, joint initiatives will contribute to the development of peaceful nuclear energy, enhance nuclear safety standards, and expand Kazakhstan’s role in international nuclear partnerships.

