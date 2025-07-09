Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum launches a new urban agenda

Held under the theme “First National Urban Forum – A New Chapter for the Urban Agenda,” the Forum marked the launch of Kazakhstan’s national urban policy development. Participants discussed priorities including inclusive planning, climate adaptation, digitalization of urban management, and financing urban transformation. Special attention was given to the role of small and medium-sized cities as drivers of regional development.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, delivered a welcome address, emphasizing the importance of partnership with UN-Habitat in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the quality of life for citizens.

“Improving the urban environment and enhancing our citizens’ quality of life is our shared goal. I am confident this Forum will serve as an effective platform for exchanging international experience and will be an important step toward advancing sustainable urbanization not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia,” the Kazakh diplomat emphasized.

The Forum featured thematic sessions, panel discussions, and a bilateral meeting between First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin and Acting Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Rafael Tuts. The sides discussed current cooperation and further plans to strengthen collaboration.

As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Acting Deputy Executive Director Tuts also visited Almaty and familiarized himself with the activities of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals.

The Forum forms part of Kazakhstan’s systematic efforts to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals and deepen cooperation with international partners. In the final statement, participants reaffirmed their readiness to jointly develop and implement solutions aimed at creating inclusive, sustainable, and climate-neutral urban environments. Holding the first National Urban Forum in Kyzylorda was an important step towards building a balanced and modern urban policy that takes into account the interests of all regions of the country and is based on the best international practices.

