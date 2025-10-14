Kyrgyzstan, US discuss visa policy issues

According to the ministry, during the conversation, issues related to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States were discussed, including the organization of reciprocal visits. The parties paid particular attention to expanding cooperation in trade and economic matters and visa policy.

Aibek Moldogaziyev briefed the congressman on ongoing reforms in Kyrgyzstan aimed at improving the standard of living of citizens, strengthening the rule of law, developing the economy, trade and investment ties, and logistics, as well as ensuring regional security and integration. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side proposed establishing direct interaction with the US Congress on current areas of bilateral cooperation.

Bill Huizenga expressed his readiness to facilitate the strengthening of interparliamentary contacts and maintaining an active dialogue.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on all issues discussed.

