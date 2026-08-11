Kyrgyzstan, US discuss sanctions, visa waivers and UN cooperation

The parties also discussed the further development of Kyrgyz-American cooperation and interaction within international organizations.

Particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. The American side congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election and expressed its readiness to closely cooperate on pressing international and regional issues.

Furthermore, the parties discussed upcoming contacts and the schedule of bilateral events, reaffirming their interest in maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening Kyrgyz-American relations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the US signed deal to advance industrial water treatment.