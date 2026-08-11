EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kyrgyzstan, US discuss sanctions, visa waivers and UN cooperation

    09:47, 11 August 2026

    Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur discussed cooperation on sanctions, visa procedures, and the introduction of visa waivers, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyzstan, US
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The parties also discussed the further development of Kyrgyz-American cooperation and interaction within international organizations.

    Particular attention was paid to Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. The American side congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election and expressed its readiness to closely cooperate on pressing international and regional issues.

    Furthermore, the parties discussed upcoming contacts and the schedule of bilateral events, reaffirming their interest in maintaining regular political dialogue and further strengthening Kyrgyz-American relations.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the US signed deal to advance industrial water treatment.

    USA Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All