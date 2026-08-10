Kazakhstan and US sign deal to advance industrial water treatment

The meeting focused on the introduction of modern technologies for studying, treating and efficiently using industrial and formation water produced during oil and gas operations.

The participants discussed the practical application of innovative technologies aimed at treating industrial water and enabling its reuse. They also explored the composition of these waters and the potential to recover valuable and critical minerals contained in them.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

Following the meeting, a three-party memorandum of cooperation was signed by Kazhydrogeology, IBL Elements and Kazakhoil Aktobe LLP. The agreement provides a framework for the practical testing of new technological solutions in industrial operations.

Particular attention will be given to a comprehensive approach to industrial water. Rather than being viewed solely as a byproduct of oil production that requires disposal, such water is increasingly being considered a potential water and mineral resource.

The cooperation will also include studying the composition of formation water, assessing opportunities for its treatment and reuse, and evaluating the economic feasibility of extracting valuable components from it.

“This meeting was an important practical step in developing the partnership between the Kazakhstani and American sides. The signed three-party memorandum creates a foundation for implementing a joint pilot project and subsequently scaling successful technological solutions to other oil and gas facilities across Kazakhstan,” said Bolat Bekniyaz, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazhydrogeology.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Central Asian states approve a plan to automate Syrdarya water accounting.