Kyrgyzstan unveils gold collector coin for 35th independence anniversary

According to the National Bank, the main plot of the obverse of the coin is an image of a snow leopard walking forward against the background of the waving state flag of Kyrgyzstan. The snow leopard is the national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, symbolizing the greatness, power and natural wealth of the republic.

The inscription “Sovereign Kyrgyz Republic” is engraved around the coin. The denomination “100 С” and the inscription “35 years” are located at the bottom of the coin.

Photo credit: Kabar

The reverse of the coin also features the number “35”, with the country’s coat of arms placed against a backdrop of geometric lines incorporating elements of Kyrgyz craftsmanship – a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Kyrgyzstan. On the left side of the coin are the words “National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic” and the year of issue.

The lower part shows the metal quality mark (Au 999) and the weight of the coin (7.78 g).

As noted by the National Bank, the “35 Years of the Sovereign Kyrgyz Republic” collector coin has the status of an official means of payment in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Mint had begun producing a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.