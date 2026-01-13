Kyrgyzstan, United States jointly address visa issues

The parties exchanged views on the current issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation and discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming B5+1 forum scheduled February 4-5 in Bishkek. They discussed the organizational and substantive aspects of the event, as well as its importance for strengthening regional dialogue and expanding cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.

Special attention was given to the introduction of additional U.S. requirements for B-1/B-2 visas for Kyrgyz citizens. Kyrgyz side conveyed its concerns regarding the introduction of new requirements to the American side, emphasizing the importance of creating favorable conditions for mutual travel between citizens of the two countries. Furthermore, it was noted that these American measures do not promote contacts between entrepreneurs and hinder the deepening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Leslie Viguerie noted that the introduction of additional requirements is not directed against any specific country and is implemented within the framework of overall US immigration policy, taking into account the need to comply with visa legislation.

The sides also agreed to work closely together to find mutually acceptable solutions aimed at resolving the current visa situation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan proposed revising visa-free regime for U.S. citizens.