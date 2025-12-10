Kyrgyz CEC announces results of early parliamentary elections

The CEC said the elections were declared valid in 30 multi-mandate constituencies and that following the results, 87 candidates from 29 multi-mandate constituencies were elected to the Jogorku Kenesh.

The results of the elections in constituency No.13 were canceled due to a failure to comply with the requirements of the law, it added.

Out of total 4,294,243 Kyrgyz citizens included in the voter lists, only 1,584,446 or 36.90% casted their votes.

The CEC highlighted that a remote voting system was used for the first time in these parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported online voting is planned for Kyrgyzstan's next parliamentary elections.