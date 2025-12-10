Kyrgyz CEC announces results of early parliamentary elections
87 candidates from 29 districts were elected to the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) following the early parliamentary elections held on November 30, the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission announced on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The CEC said the elections were declared valid in 30 multi-mandate constituencies and that following the results, 87 candidates from 29 multi-mandate constituencies were elected to the Jogorku Kenesh.
The results of the elections in constituency No.13 were canceled due to a failure to comply with the requirements of the law, it added.
Out of total 4,294,243 Kyrgyz citizens included in the voter lists, only 1,584,446 or 36.90% casted their votes.
The CEC highlighted that a remote voting system was used for the first time in these parliamentary elections.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported online voting is planned for Kyrgyzstan's next parliamentary elections.