Kyrgyzstan transports over 660M passengers, 60M tons of cargo in 2025

As noted during the event, the country's transport industry is demonstrating steady growth. This momentum is expected to continue this year, with key indicators expected to increase by approximately 6-7%.

Photo credit: Kabar

Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev stated that Kyrgyzstan is open to the joint implementation of infrastructure projects, the development of multimodal transportation, and investment.

According to him, today's focus is not only on plans but also on concrete results: the country is developing a large-scale and dynamically developing transportation system. The railway industry is recording annual traffic growth, while infrastructure modernization projects are being implemented.

It was also noted that the strategic China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project has entered the practical implementation phase.

Three areas have been identified as priorities for the industry's development: infrastructure development, the implementation of digital technologies, and the expansion of international partnerships.

The forum is being held with the participation of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States.

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan proposed to create an SCO Dialogue Platform.