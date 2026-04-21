Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO Dialogue Platform

According to the country’s Health Ministry, the initiative aims to develop systematic interaction between the SCO member states and create a permanent online expert platform for the exchange of experience in the health sector.

The platform is expected to serve as a permanent interaction mechanism that will include thematic discussions, exchange of national experiences, and coordination of joint initiatives in an online format.

The participants of the meeting supported this initiative, noting its importance in strengthening cooperation in the health sector within the SCO.

Kyrgyzstan, as the chairman, stressed the importance of establishing permanent cooperation mechanisms aimed at improving the efficiency of health systems.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan extended its Healthcare Development Concept to 2029.