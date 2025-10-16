Kyrgyzstan to ban service charges in cafes and restaurants starting 2026

This move aims to safeguard consumer rights and ensure pricing transparency, according to Akylai Kozhomberdieva, Head of the Antimonopoly Policy Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the newly proposed regulation, businesses in the food service sector will be permitted to set their own terms and conditions for customers – provided they comply with Kyrgyz law. However, they will no longer be allowed to impose additional fees for services such as dish delivery, table setting and other tasks performed by wait staff. All such costs must be incorporated into the listed prices of menu items.

Kozhomberdieva pointed out that the total amount a customer pays must match the prices displayed on menus or price lists available before ordering. No establishment should charge a separate service fee. The final bill must reflect only the prices that were publicly disclosed.

Addressing concerns by some businesses, she acknowledged fears that eliminating service charges could lead to high menu prices. However, she argued that meals are already costly and the wages of chefs, waiters, and other operational expenses should be factored into the base price.

“We’ve heard claims that service charges cover wages, napkins and toilet paper. But it’s the employer’s responsibility to pay wages – not the consumer’s,” Kozhomberdieva added.

