Kyrgyzstan to toughen penalties for fatal road accidents

According to him, work is currently underway to amend legislation aimed at increasing penalties for drivers who drive drunk or without a license.

"Today, we are seeing numerous cases of 16-17 year-olds, without a driver's license, being involved in accidents. Some drivers don't understand that if another car stops in front of a crosswalk, they must also slow down. They drive at high speed, ignoring the rules of the road. If their car has a flat tire or stalls, they don't know what to do. All of this speaks to a lack of basic knowledge," Tumanbaev noted. He emphasized that, by the intructions of the president, a reform of the driver training and monitoring system is underway.

"Only by strengthening knowledge requirements and penalties for traffic violations will we be able to cultivate responsible and aware road users. Implementing the reform will take approximately four to five years, but we will see it through to completion," Tumanbaev said.

Earlier, he announced that all private driving schools will be under state control, as well as permanent driver's licenses can be exchanged for new licenses starting in 2026.

"Drivers won't have to retake exams or pay any fees. It will all be free and without exams. And licenses previously issued for 10 years can be used until their expiration date. And upon expiration, they can also be exchanged at the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles," he explained.

As written before, a fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa on October 23.