2026 to become Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy

“As for cultural interaction, I would like to point out the dynamics of relations in this sphere, which serves as a key factor of strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our nations. To ensure further development of humanitarian ties, I propose to hold a series of joint events in 2026 under the aegis of the Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy,” the President announced.

He emphasized that the initiatives presented confirm Kazakhstan’s aspiration to enhance friendship and expand cooperation with the Central Asia-Italy Summit participants.

Previously, the Head of State said that Kazakhstan plans to double Trans-Caspian container traffic in three years.