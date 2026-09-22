Kyrgyzstan to restrict children’s access to social media

The minister noted that many children spend long hours online without parental control, raising concerns about the type of content they consume.

Special attention is being given to primary school students, who spend only three hours in class and more time at home.

“We are currently exploring this issue. A ban on phone use during lessons is already in place in schools, with exceptions only for educational purposes under teacher’s supervision,” the minister said.

The ministry emphasizes that Kyrgyzstan should "take this step, just as the rest of the world did," noting that international precedents for restricting children's access to social media already exist.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Commission proposed the EU KIDS Act to strengthen online safety of children.