The initiative introduces stricter age limits for social media use, new obligations for platforms to design child‑safe services, and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Key measures in the proposal

Social media delay: Children under 13 will be barred from social media. Those aged 13-15 may only access “mini accounts” managed by parents or guardians, with safeguards such as limited social contacts and screen time capped at one hour per day. Autonomous accounts will only be allowed from age 15. Children between 3 and under 13 cannot access social media, but they can access specially designed child-friendly video-sharing services through accounts managed by their guardian.

Safety-by-design: Platforms offering social media, video sharing, online games, AI companions, or chatbots to minors must eliminate addictive features, infinite scroll, and profiling‑based recommender feeds. Push notifications during sleeping hours and unsolicited contact from strangers will be prohibited. AI companions and chatbots must be disabled by default to prevent emotional dependency. Profiles for minors must be private by default, with geolocation, camera and microphone access turned off

Privacy-preserving age assurance: Online services and app stores will be required to use secure age verification tools, such as the EU age verification app, which avoids storing identity documents or biometric data. Providers must verify ages for new accounts and estimate ages for existing ones using reasonable proxies.

Effective enforcement: Now, service providers will have to demonstrate that their services are age-appropriate and safe by design. Compliance plans will be reviewed by the Commission and independent auditors, with corrective measures imposed if shortcomings are found. Expedited enforcement procedures will allow investigations to conclude within 90 days.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of protecting children in the digital age ,saying: “Today, our children are engaging with the most sophisticated technologies ever created. Technology that was never created with their well-being in mind. Our KIDS Act is reversing the burden of proof - it is for platforms to show they are safe by design. And we put parents back in the driving seat, giving them the tools to help their children navigate a safer online world.”

The proposal has been submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU for examination and adoption. The Commission stressed the urgency of swift approval, citing strong demand for comprehensive action at Union level.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan plans to ban children under 16 from registering on social media and expand the mandatory use of children’s SIM cards.