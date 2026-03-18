Kazakhstan to establish network of protective forest belts to tackle land degradation

During Wednesday’s government meeting, Nyssanbayev said the constitutional norms determine natural resources as a national asset, that should be used with due regard to the long-term interests of the society. In this regard, the ministry adopted the Concept for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity until 2035.

Nyssanbayev highlighted that the mission to plant two billion trees will not be limited to this number and that the country will push ahead with its implementation.

To prevent land degradation and desertification, work is underway to establish a network of protective forest belts and barrier plantings, he added.

The speaker stressed the objectives stated are the key to addressing climate change and increasing anthropogenic pressure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans to introduce modern tools of environmental policy as part of the new Constitution.