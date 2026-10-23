Kyrgyzstan to reduce energy deficiency through new hydropower and thermal power projects

Efforts will focus on two main areas. The first includes modernizing power grids and energy infrastructure, expanding generating capacity, and developing renewable energy sources. Key projects include the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant, the Kara-Keche thermal power plant, and the construction of small and medium-sized hydropower facilities, while the second aims to ensure stable imports of petroleum products and establish domestic production of fuels and lubricants.

Sadyr Zhaparov said the government’s efforts are aimed at minimizing the country’s dependence on external risks and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of energy and fuel.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz president set a goal of achieving average annual GDP growth of 8% by the end of 2030.

As reported earlier, Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on infrastructure development, reducing electricity losses, and increasing hydropower capacity.