Kyrgyzstan to receive $38.8 mln from ADB to improve water supply in Naryn

The press service of the head of state said that President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank for the Project “Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn Oblast - Additional Financing” and the Grant Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank for the Project “Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn Oblast - Additional Financing”, signed on November 4, 2024 in Bishkek.” The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on April 2, 2025.

The agreements provide for the provision of high-quality drinking water to the population in 23 settlements of the Naryn Oblast and the installation of local treatment facilities.

Based on the results of the implementation of the Agreements, it is planned that 46,330 people will have access to improved water sources, which improves the conditions and quality of life of the population.

It is expected that this Program will contribute to poverty reduction by improving the health of the population.

Financial resources for the implementation of the project "Program for the Development of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation in the Naryn Oblast - Additional Financing" are provided in the amount of 38.8 million US dollars:

- grant - 5.35 million US dollars;

- loan - 27.0 million US dollars;

- co-financing of the Kyrgyz Republic - 6.45 million US dollars.

The Asian Development Bank loan is provided for a period of 32 years, including an 8-year grace period, with an interest rate of 1% per annum during the grace period and 1.5% each subsequent year. The program implementation period is 6 years.

To note, IFC ready to invest over $130mln in Kyrgyzstan's RES, water supply projects.