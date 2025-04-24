IFC ready to invest over $130mln in Kyrgyzstan's RES, water supply projects

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, in particular in such key areas as alternative energy, water supply, and support for small and medium businesses.

Hela Sheikhrouhu noted positive changes in the investment climate of Kyrgyzstan and confirmed IFC's readiness to invest over $130 million in renewable energy and water supply projects.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that private investment is a key factor in the country's sustainable economic growth:

"We confidently declare that Kyrgyzstan is open to investment and partnership. The center of our policy is the development of the private sector, protection of investors and ensuring transparency of all processes."

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers announced the submission to parliament of a new draft law on investments aimed at eliminating barriers for foreign investors and introducing additional mechanisms for protecting capital. He also focused on reforms to reduce bureaucracy, digitalization and expansion of public-private partnerships.

An additional confirmation of the country's investment attractiveness was the increase in Kyrgyzstan's credit rating to "B+" with a "Stable" outlook according to S&P Global Ratings.

At the end of the meeting, Kasymaliev expressed confidence in the further expansion of cooperation with the IFC and emphasized that the government will closely monitor that the investments attracted comply with the principles of sustainable development and bring real benefits to the population.

Earlier it was reported that IDB is set to allocate $45 million to Kyrgyzstan for purchasing agricultural machinery.