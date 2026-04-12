Kyrgyzstan to open tourism school in Issyk-Kul ski resorts

According to the ministry’s press service, the visit aims to update national training standards by aligning them with international practices. This effort is linked to the construction of world-class tourist centers in Kyrgyzstan, including the Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

As part of this initiative, Kyrgyzstan plans to open a tourism school in Ak-Suu region. The school will train international-level service specialists, provide retraining for teachers, and offer short-term courses with opportunities to obtain international certificates. A validation center will also be established, and programs will be available for citizens of different ages to learn new professions.

The school will be located near major ski resorts such as Caprice Karakol, Ala-Too Resort, and Karkyra, supporting the country’s broader strategy to develop its tourism industry and improve service quality.

It should be noted, E Kazakhstan to boost mountain skiing cluster.