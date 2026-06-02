Kyrgyzstan to open scientific and rehabilitation center for wild animals

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, the complex will feature a research laboratory, administrative and veterinary facilities, and a dedicated rehabilitation unit for wild animals. Completion is expected by the end of August, making it the first specialized hub in Central Asia to unite scientific research, emergency veterinary care, and rehabilitation of rare and endangered species.

The center is also being equipped with advanced laboratory technology. In collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, ministry departments, and veterinary services, a technical plan has been prepared to support environmental monitoring, veterinary diagnostics, genetic research, and biodiversity conservation programs.

The initiative positions Kyrgyzstan as a regional leader in wildlife protection and scientific innovation.

Earlier, it was reported that a group of Przewalski’s horses had been released into the wild at the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve, marking another milestone in Kazakhstan’s biodiversity restoration efforts.