Five Przewalski’s horses released into the wild in Kazakhstan

Stallion Galvan was brought from Prague Zoo, four mares from Hortobágy National Park in Hungary.

The horses spent a year adapting in spacious enclosures under veterinary supervision before release.

The horses successfully endured winter and adjusted to local climate conditions.

Photo credit: Ecology Ministry

Galvan was fitted with a GPS collar to track movements and collect behavioral data.

Specialists report the horses are actively exploring pastures and water sources.

The animals remain under constant monitoring and protection by reserve inspectors.

Experts continue to observe their adaptation to the wild steppe environment.

Photo credit: Ecology Ministry

This release to the wild is part of Kazakhstan’s program to restore the species to its historic range, with support from international partners. The Ecology Ministry emphasized that the project contributes to the preservation of rare and endangered wildlife.

It was earlier reported, next week, Kazakhstan will welcome a new group of Przewalski’s horses as part of an international reintroduction project aimed at restoring the population of this rare species in the steppe.